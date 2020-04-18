Berhampur: MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) here in Ganjam district received another suspected COVID-19 patient Saturday.

According to a source in the district administration, police rescued him from Berhampur railway station. The man was running a high temperature and was also coughing at the time of rescue. Cops immediately rushed him to MKCGMCH and got him admitted.

MKCGMCH superintendent Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra said the patient has been admitted to the special coronavirus ward. Until his swab is collected and tested, it is difficult to say whether he has contracted the disease or not.

Prior to this, MKCGMCH had three suspected cases. Since the swab report of one of them turned out to be negative for the virus, he was discharged Saturday, informed Dr Mishra.

With the recent admission, the number of suspected COVID-19 patients in MKCGMCH remains stagnant at three.

Notably, COVID-19 testing at MKCGMCH started April 12.

PNN