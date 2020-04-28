Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Tuesday said that a person tested positive for COVID earlier has recovered.

“One more COVID patient of Bhubaneswar has recovered and tested negative for #COVID19. He is being discharged. The total recovered cases in the State are now 38. #OdishaFightsCorona,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.

One more Covid patient of Bhubaneswar has recovered and tested negative for #COVID19. He is being discharged. The total recovered cases in the State are now 38. #OdishaFightsCorona — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 28, 2020

According to state government data as of Tuesday evening, 118 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 79 cases are active, 38 have recovered and one person died.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day, seven people tested positive for the deadly disease in the state.