Joda: Yet another large drainage pipe fell from Odisha’s longest flyover in Joda town of Keonjhar district Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, owing to reduced traffic during the Holi holiday, no one was injured and a major accident was averted.

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred. Previously, a pipe had fallen from the flyover injuring a passer-by. The repeated structural failures arising from the substandard construction of the flyover have sparked growing dissatisfaction among the local residents.

Eyewitness Manas Das said the pipe fell with a loud noise at around 1pm. Over the past year, the flyover has experienced multiple structural failures, including falling pipes, large cement chunks breaking off, exposed iron rods, and visible cracks.

Despite these issues, neither the district administration and Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC), nor the consultancy agency Chevrox Constructions Pvt Ltd has taken any serious corrective measures.

Instead, only superficial repairs have been carried out, raising concerns about the structure’s long-term stability. Local BJP leader Ranjit Mahakur has demanded an investigation into the alleged construction flaws and irregularities.

Youth activists Jagannath Panigrahi, Sameer Das, Ramesh Chandra Mohapatra, and Kamakshya Patra also voiced concerns, attributing the failures to low-quality pipes and faulty clamps that cannot withstand vibrations. Additionally, the flyover has developed cracks, and large cement chunks continue to fall putting commuters at risk.

A consultancy agency official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that high-quality materials were initially approved by OBCC. However, after approval, an official of the agency had allegedly replaced them with substandard materials without further inspection, leading to repeated failures.

Earlier, a drainage pipe fell from Pillar No. 55, hitting motorcyclist Badri Narayan Kar as he was on his way to a bank February 16, 2025.

Experts are calling for an investigation by a high-level committee to uncover potential financial mismanagement in the flyover’s construction.

PNN