Bhubaneswar: Local involvement is crucial for the long-term success of both environmental and community welfare, said Adyasha Satpathy, Chief Executive of Dharitri and OrissaPOST.

Attending a panel session at a conference on ‘Learnings for Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation from Tribal Communities’ at the Regional Museum of Natural History in Bhubaneswar Monday, Satpathy said many conservation efforts often fail as they don’t involve local communities.

She cited the example eco-friendly approach of beekeeping by tribals – which not only helps them generate income but also keeps elephants at bay by utilizing the giants’ natural fears – to reduce human-elephant conflicts and support local communities by deterring elephants from crop raids.

At the panel discussion titled ‘addressing the challenges of balancing growth goals with conservation needs using tips from indigenous peoples practices’, Satpathy also pointed out the issue of inconsistent policy implementation due to changing officers and urged the youth to stay connected with their communities.

Addressing the conference, Padma Shri Jamuna Tudu of Jharkhand, also known as the Lady Tarzan of India, shared her perspective on the sacred relationship between humans and nature and urged everyone to protect forests. She likened trees and jungles to deities, asserting that they provide life, peace, and fulfilment if cared for genuinely.

In his address, Australian Consul General in Kolkata and the chief guest on the occasion, Hugh Boylen, expressed pride in being associated with the project, recognizing indigenous communities as a valuable source of biodiversity knowledge that could significantly contribute to addressing climate change.

The event was organized by FORCE Trust as part of the Australian Aid-supported project, “Voices of the Earth – Youth and Indigenous Wisdom in Climate Action.”

PNN