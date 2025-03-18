Kabisuryanagar: S Lakshmi Sethi, chairperson of Kabisuryanagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in Ganjam district, lost her position following a no-confidence motion held Monday.

Prior to the vote Monday, she submitted her resignation letter to the NAC’s executive officer. However, since the resignation had not been officially accepted, the vote proceeded under the directive of the District Collector, with Chhatrapur Sub-Collector Subashis Baral overseeing the process.

Earlier in the day, 16 councillors gathered at the residence of former vice chairperson Kumud Sahu for a meeting before heading to the Maa Mahamaya temple. There they pledged to work collectively for the development of the NAC after lighting a lamp before the deity.

Later, they proceeded to the NAC office and all 16 councillors voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, leading to Sethi’s removal from office.

According to the sub-collector, a total of 16 councillors participated in the voting process, while one councillor each from BJP and BJD remained absent.

Meanwhile, Sethi cited mental stress, disappointment, and distress as reasons for her resignation.

