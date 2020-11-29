Cuttack: Police busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit operating in Sriram Bazaar area of 42 Mouza in Cuttack district, Sunday.

Acting swiftly on a lead from a similar case earlier, a police team conducted raids at Sriram Bazaar area. They seized a huge quantity of fake ghee, edible oil and machines worth lakhs of rupees. Pouches bearing logos of branded companies were also seized.

It was understood that ghee packets with logos of branded companies were being supplied from this manufacturing unit which has now been sealed.

Police have detained the owner for interrogation.

According to a source, the police came to know about the recent fake ghee manufacturing unit while they were investigating into the case of an adulterated ghee manufacturing unit being busted in Gabagasta under Sadar police limits in Cuttack November 26.

Recently Cuttack police busted two fake ghee manufacturing units from the city.

PNN