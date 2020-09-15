Ballia (UP): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, beaten up and raped by two youths in a village under Phephna police station area here in the district, police said Tuesday. An FIR was lodged in the case on the victim’s mother complaint. Two two people were arrested Tuesday, said SHO Rajiv Mishra of Phephna police station.

The incident took place September 9. However, it came to light Monday. Lucknow Deputy Inspector General of Police Amitabh Thakur took note of a Facebook post of a social activist, Rajat Singh. He had posted details of the incident, said the police.

Singh’s Facebook post on the incident was based on a viral social media post. It said that the girl was returning home in her village from somewhere when the two boys accosted her at a secluded place. They dragged her underneath a bridge, where they beat her up and raped her, they added.

The activist also tagged with his post a viral video in which the girl was seen pleading with the alleged rapists. She was seen addressing them as ‘bhaiya’, to spare her.

Thakur took cognizance of activist’s post calling for justice to the rape victim. He apprised additional director general of police of Varanasi zone and DIG, Azamgarh of the gangrape through his tweet Monday. After that Ballia SP Devendra Nath ordered an FIR into the incident, informed police officials. SHO Mishra said an investigation is on in the case.

Incidentally, the victim of infamous December 16, 2012 gangrape case, also known as Nirbhaya, belonged to the same police station area Phephna in Ballia district.