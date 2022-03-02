New Delhi: Another Indian student died Wednesday in war hit Ukraine followed by invasion of Russian military.

Chandan Jindal (22) from Barnala in Punjab was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia Ukraine.

According to reports, Jindal was admitted to Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) where he succumbed to Ischemic stroke earlier in the day.

His father has written to the Government of India to make arrangements for bringing back his body.

The Centre is also trying to bring back the body of a student from Karnataka who died in shelling in Kharkiv a day ago.

The bodies may be brought through other countries as has been happening for evacuation of stranded Indians since the airspace in Ukraine is shut for passenger services.