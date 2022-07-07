Bhubaneswar: The BJB Autonomous College is in a hot spot as more and more ragging incidents of students studying in the educational institution are coming to the fore. Less than a week back, after a girl student of BJB Autonomous College died by suicide allegedly due to ragging by seniors, another one of the educational institution informed Thursday that he has been allegedly ragged by seniors in the hostel.

The victim identified as Rudra Narayan Patra, a plus-II second year student (Commerce stream) of BJB Junior College has also lodged a police complaint in this regard. In his complaint Rudra has also said that his hostel inmates have ragged him in front of faculties. However, the staff did not give any importance to the matter.

Rudra has lodged a written complaint at the Badagada Police Station in the Odisha capital. However, so far no action has been initiated by the police, he said Thursday.

It should be stated here that Ruchika Mohanty, a student of the same BJB Autonomous College had died by suicide July 2. In her suicide note she had alleged that she was being forced to take the extreme step due to ragging by three seniors. However, she did not name the seniors in her note. Police are currently investigating the allegations made by Ruchika in her note.

After Ruchika’s death made headlines in the media many incidents of ragging in various educational institutes of Odisha have come to the fore. The BJP and the Congress have blamed the Odisha government for the increasing number of ragging cases.

Recently, a student of College of Basic Science and Humanities had alleged that his seniors assaulted him for refusing to pay them money to buy alcohol.