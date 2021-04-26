London: Veteran Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins has said he did not expect to win best actor Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, he stated he felt ‘very privileged and honoured’ to get recognised at 83 years of age. Anthony Hopkins was nominated for his role in The Father. However, many had believed that the honour would go to Chadwick Boseman, who was posthumusly nominated for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

There was some online backlash against the Academy. Some fans believed Boseman should have won the award. Boseman died last year after a four-year secret battle with cancer.

Hopkins did not attend the ceremony. He spoke to fans from Wales in a video message Twitter. He also paid tribute to Boseman in his message.

“Good morning, here I’m in my homeland in Wales, and 83 years of age. I did not expect this award. I really didn’t, and very grateful to the Academy and thank you. And I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early. And again thank you all very much. I really didn’t expect this. So I feel very privileged and honoured,” Hopkins said.

Other nominees in the category were Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman and Steven Yeun.

It is the second Academy award for the 83-year-old actor after his widely loved turn as serial killer ‘Hannibal Lector’ in 1991 movie The Silence of the Lambs.

Also read: Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has this to say to liquor addicts

Hopkins had earned nominations in the past for his roles in The Remains of the Day and Nixon. He was also nominated as a best supporting actor for The Two Popes and Amistad.

The Father is directed and co-written by Florian Zeller. It is adapted from his own critically acclaimed play Le Pere (The Father), which takes an unflinching look at dementia.

Hopkins will next be seen in indie feature film Where Are You, alongside his Westworld co-star Angela Sarafyan. Other stars in the movie are Camille Rowe, Madeline Brewer, Mickey Sumner and Ray Nicholson. Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinotti will co-direct the film from a screenplay they wrote with Matt Handy.