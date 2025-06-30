A viral video making rounds on social media shows a masked man, dressed entirely in black. Everything about him screams “robber”—except for what happens next.

On the sofa sits a calm, friendly-looking dog. Not only does the pooch not react aggressively, it actually wags its tail and starts playing with the supposed intruder. The man signals playful gestures, and the dog happily joins in.

This unexpected twist has taken the internet by storm. Viewers jokingly accused the dog of “anti-dog” behavior—wondering if man’s best friend has switched sides!

Watch the viral video:

The owner of the house was surprised to see his burglar playing with his dog. I think it’s the worst guard dog in history. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fSyKKCoUs3 — The Figen (@TheFigen_) June 29, 2025

But not everyone is convinced this was a real robbery. Some users pointed out that the ‘burglar’ might actually be the dog’s owner in disguise, which explains why the dog felt no threat.

Real or fake, serious or staged, the outcome is nothing short of hilarious. The dog’s cheerful reaction, the robber’s silly play gestures, and the confusion of it all have turned this into the internet’s latest obsession.

One thing’s clear: this viral video proves dogs can be full of surprises—even if that means not doing their job for once!

PNN