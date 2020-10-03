Bhubaneswar: Several state and central security forces Saturday resolved to intensify operations in Communist Party of India (Maoist) strongholds in Odisha by ensuring better coordination among them.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at the office of the Directorate of Intelligence here. Senior Security Advisor to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs K Vijay Kumar, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheswari and Odisha DGP Abhay along with many senior officials of state and central armed police attended the meeting.

The officials deliberated on issues related to the status of Maoist extremism in the state, steps taken by security forces to tackle the ultras, fresh operational strategy against Maoists, redeployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in core areas, steps to achieve better synergy among the forces.

“It was emphasised to further intensify anti-Maoist operations in the core operational areas of CPI (Maoist) in the state with greater synergy with Central Armed Police Forces. It was also emphasised to fast-track the re-deployment of CAPFs in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts,” said a press note released by Odisha Police after the meeting.

The officials stressed on emulating a better ‘coordination mechanism’ followed by police forces of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in combating the Maoists along the border. Vijay Kumar commended the state police for its successful operations against the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in state and assured all possible help from central government in future too.