Mumbai: Hindi film actress Anushka Sharma has been missing from the big screen for some time. She now, may be playing Jhulan Goswami, former Indian captain of women’s cricket team, say reports.

The trend of making biopics on cricketers is in full swing. After, MS Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin and Kapil Dev, it’s now turn for India’s woman fast bowler Jhulan Goswami to be showcased on big screen.

If reports are to be believed, Jhulan’s character is going to be played by none other than the first lady of Indian cricket, Anushka Sharma. However, no official confirmation is available at the moment.

The actress was seen in the Indian team jersey at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata a day ago. The film is already said to have gone on the floors.

.@AnushkaSharma is reportedly set to portray former Indian women’s cricket team captain, Jhulan Goswami in her next. She is currently being trained by Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’ father, Ivan Rodrigues, and Indian cricket coach Prashant Shetty. pic.twitter.com/ncERJFaY0l — Anushka Sharma Club. ™ (@ClubAnushka) January 12, 2020

Anushka had earlier appeared in the film Zero (2018). Apart from Anushka, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif also featured in the film.

She was seen in a similar hairstyle as Jhulan and has reportedly shot a scene where she will be entering with ten other tem members. A promo shoot is said to be released January 25.

Anushka also said that after doing films like Pari, Zero and Sui Dhaaga, she needed some rest. For which she took a break in 2019 and spent time with her husband Virat Kohli and family.