Mumbai: Filmmaker Kabir Khan has joined hands with content studio Applause Entertainment for two new movies.

The films will be co-produced by Applause Entertainment with Khan taking on the role of director for one film and creatively producing both.

Khan, known for films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and 83, said he is thrilled to embark on this creative journey with Applause Entertainment.

“This collaboration with Applause is a natural fit as we both share a passion for stories that resonate with people at their core. The beauty of this partnership lies in the creative freedom it offers,” the director said in a statement.

2 STORYTELLERS, 2 FILMS, 1 EXCITING PARTNERSHIP Applause Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films join forces for a Two-Film Collaboration. pic.twitter.com/MHrmxZepic — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) January 29, 2025

Sameer Nair, managing director, Applause Entertainment, said through this partnership they are committed to narrating groundbreaking stories that resonate with people.

“Our partnership with Kabir is fuelled by our mutual love for storytelling. At Applause, our vision is to collaborate with powerful creative voices to tell stories that are unique, distinctive, and popular, and resonate with audiences in meaningful ways,” added Nair, known for backing acclaimed series like “Black Warrant” as well as “Scam” and “Criminal Justice” franchises.

Key details regarding the genre and star cast of the two movies are yet to be announced.