New Delhi: Healthcare workers here are taking into consideration the experience of colleagues who have received COVID-19 vaccination. They are also scouring newspapers and the Internet for information on possible side-effects before going for the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, many healthcare workers have chosen not to tell their ‘worried’ family members about taking the jab.

Jay Mahawer is a 24-year-old nursing staff at ‘Moolchand Medcity’ in Southeast Delhi. He said he read about the vaccine and its side effects on the Internet. “There have been reports of reaction (adverse events) following vaccination. So, there was a little bit of anxiety,” Mahawer said.

Mahawer stated he made up his mind only after he read about AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria taking the shot. “I experienced dizziness for a few minutes after taking the vaccine. My family was already scared. So, I have not told them yet. I am feeling fine now,” he said.

His colleague, Ritik Bhati, 24, said he felt ‘completely okay’ after taking the jab. “There is nothing to fear. I haven’t experienced any side effects yet… I had also talked to a few people who were vaccinated on Saturday about their experiences,” he said.

Bhati, who hails from Rajasthan’s Alwar, also did not inform his parents about taking the vaccine. “They are a bit scared, my siblings are aware of it though,” Bhati informed.

At Medeor Hospital in Qutub Institutional Area, Anuja Mehta, a 23-year-old staff nurse, also spoke to her colleagues who took the vaccine before taking her first jab. “My parents were worried. They asked me to wait for some time, but I was feeling good about the vaccine. Those who have already taken it had shared their experiences with us,” she said.

Mohammad Raheel, manager (patient care) at Medeor, took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning. He said people are a bit scared because there have been a few cases of side effects. “I also counselled a few people who were undecided about it,” he informed.

In the national capital, 4,319 healthcare workers – 53.3 percent of those registered – got the shots Saturday.

Experts say people are adopting a ‘wait and watch’ approach for the initial few days. Lack of communication and glitches in CoWin app are the major reasons why many people did not get the jabs on the first day.

“There is a little bit of apprehension (about the vaccine). Also, people in India adopt a ‘wait and watch’ approach in important matters, be it purchasing a new car or an appliance. People consider the experiences of others before taking a call,” BL Sherwal, the Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, said. In his hospital, 45 people got the jabs Saturday.

“There is a need for creating more awareness and building confidence among people. No major vaccine-related side effects were reported on Saturday, which is going to encourage others to take the shots,” Sherwal added.