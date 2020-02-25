Kashinagar: In a bid to get the town rid of garbage littering here and there, Kashinagar NAC authorities have started installing dustbins in the area.

Stands are being put up at different locations. But, local people have alleged that these stands are of low quality and can hardly bear the weight of dustbins with garbage.

Since scavenging has stopped for some days now, piles of garbage can be seen at every nook and cranny. These garbage piles have started stinking as well. And pigs rummaging in these heaps for food have made the picture grotesquely perfect.

To encourage people to throw all sorts of garbage into dustbins instead of throwing them here and there, the NAC authorities are going to install some dustbins at strategic locations. For this, stands have already been put up.

According to local residents, the material used in making frames to hang dustbins is of low quality. And the holes dug up to fix them are barely three inches deep, suggesting that only a few days after their installation, they would all come off.

When contacted, assistant block development officer (ABDO) Rajendra Prasad Panda, who is also executive officer-in-charge, NAC, said people’s complaint would be taken into consideration and within one or two days the veracity of the allegations would be probed.

The residents of State Bank Chowk Sahi have complained that they do not have a dustbin in their area. They had visited the NAC office to lodge a complaint in this regard. As the dustbin stands have already been put up at different areas and State Bank Chowk Sahi has been left out, resentment is brewing among the residents.

They alleged that when they had asked executive officer Panda, he said he could only say about it after getting information from the staff in-charge of computer programmer. We are yet to understand what role the computer programmer plays in sanitary work, locals fumed.

PNN