Mumbai: Hindi film actress Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been hogging the limelight for their love life. Making it even more evident to the world, Malaika Arora has once again won the hearts of fans by sharing a beautiful picture with Arjun. This picture of Malaika is going viral on social media. In the picture, Arjun and Malaika are seen spending quality time in each other’s arms.

The picture shared by Malaika Arora on social media shows the actress hugging her boyfriend Arjun in a romantic style. Sharing this picture, Malaika wrote, “Never a dull moment when ur around” and without wasting time Arjun agreed to it in the comment section.

Also, let us tell you that 2 days ago, Malaika had shared a video on social media for a ‘Thanksgiving’ message, which was also the first picture of Malaika and Arjun.

Recently, Malaika had reached Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh to spend quality time on a vacation with Arjun. Arjun Kapoor was here for the shooting of his film Bhoot Police.

Worth mentioning, actress Jacqueline Fernandez Sunday announced a wrap of the Dharamshala schedule of her next horror-comedy Bhoot Police. She shared a picture of herself holding a big red rose.