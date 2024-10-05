Islamabad: Pakistan Army troops were Saturday deployed here to ensure security as jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party moved forward with plans for a protest.

Mobilised under Article 245 of the Constitution, the army would remain in the city from October 5-17 to maintain law and order for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Pakistan is hosting the SCO summit October 15-16.

The deployment comes as supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur moved ahead to reach the D-Chowk here to hold a protest called by Khan. The PTI is protesting for the release of its founder, Khan, while also expressing solidarity with the judiciary.

The 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician Khan refused to postpone the protest despite calls by the government.

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Muhammad Ali Saif, told Geo News that the army units were deployed to deal with the PTI’s ongoing protest in the capital.

He added the army had been mobilised to ensure the security of the upcoming SCO summit. “We hold Pakistan Army in esteem,” he said, asserting that the party has no conflict with the army.

Meanwhile, the protest caravan led by Gandapur, which started its journey from the Swabi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday, reached Buhran in the Attock region of Punjab around midnight.

According to Saif, Gandapur will stay for the night, and his convoy will resume its journey to D-Chowk Saturday. “CM Gandapur will make it to D-Chowk, no matter what,” he said.

The authorities have taken strict measures to stop the PTI from entering the city or making it to the D-Chowk. All highways leading to the city have been blocked and pillion riding has been banned, while mobile phone services remained suspended for the second consecutive day.

The authorities also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to outlaw any political assembly or protest. Section 144 bans public gatherings, political assemblies, and demonstrations.

The Metro bus services linking the twin cities were also suspended.

Police and paramilitary Rangers were also deployed to stop the protestors. The authorities have further strengthened the security of the city by deploying regular army troops.

After taking an aerial view of the federal capital late Friday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned that the city administration and the police were ready to deal with any possible situation.

“Nobody will be allowed to disrupt law and order [in Islamabad],” he warned, directing the authorities to deal with the miscreants with iron hands.

Meanwhile, the PTI has also given a protest call in Lahore, where its supporters have been asked to reach Minar-e-Pakistan Park to stage a protest.

The government has declared that it would counter the move and announced the imposition of Section 144 in the city.

The PTI leadership instructed its Lahore chapter to abstain from participating in the D-Chowk protest to avoid arrest and save strength for the Lahore power show.

PTI Punjab acting president Hammad Azhar, who is in self-imposed hiding, said that the people of Lahore would participate in the protest by rejecting the alleged fascism of the provincial government.

