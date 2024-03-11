Bhubaneswar: Around 7,500 central forces personnel have been deployed in Odisha in view of the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly elections, which are held simultaneously in the state, an official said Monday.

A total of 75 companies of CAPF have been deployed in Odisha for the smooth conduction of the elections, said CRPF IG Archana Shivhare, who has been appointed as the state coordinator of the forces by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

She said that 35 companies each of the CRPF and BSF along with five companies of CISF have been deployed in two phases since March 1.

One company consists of nearly 100 personnel.

“The forces have been deployed in sensitive and hyper-sensitive districts from an election point of view,” Shivhare said.

The central forces are conducting area-dominating exercises, including patrolling and flag marches in the Maoist-affected areas, to instill confidence among the people, she added.

“We are continuously coordinating with the state police in all sensitive and hyper-sensitive places. The central forces and the state police are working together to ensure peaceful elections,” Shivhare said.

The forces will also be deployed at the inter-state and inter-district borders, she added.

PTI