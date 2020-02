New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Tuesday everyone to refrain from indulging in violence and directed district magistrates to organise peace marches and meetings with people of all faiths.

Violence spiralled over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones. Seven people were killed in the clashes over the amended citizenship law.

Kejriwal called a meeting Tuesdsay of all party MLAs of the violence-hit areas and senior officials from different departments. “I appeal to everyone with folded hands to refrain from indulging in violence, all issues can be dealt with through dialogue,” he said.

Kejriwal said he has asked district magistrates and SDMs to conduct peace march and peace meetings which will see participation of people from all religions. He said these meetings must see participation of MLAs.

“In the violence-affected areas, appeal must be made from temples and mosques to maintain peace. I have also requested the Delhi Chief Secretary to ask Police Commissioner to increase the number of police officers and also give power to local police officials,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also asked all hospital authorities to give best possible treatment to victims and asked them to stay on vigil. “Fire department has also been asked to coordinate with police and reach the affected areas on time,” he said.

Soon after the meeting, Kejriwal also met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the law and order situation in Delhi.

Kejriwal said the meeting with Shah was positive and all parties have stressed on restoring peace in the national capital.

According to sources, 48 police personnel and 98 civilians were injured in Monday’s clashes between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Three firemen also received injuries while dousing flames in the area.

The situation escalated after BJP leader Kapil Mishra addressed a gathering Sunday. He demanded that police remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days.

However, in spite of Kejriwal’s request, violence continued unabated Tuesday in Maujpur area, with two groups of people out on the road armed with rods and sticks.

An angry mob raising incendiary slogans set ablaze a motorcycle in Maujpur. A fire brigade was also seen rushing to the spot. Security personnel tried to disperse the people from both sides, but were outnumbered.

