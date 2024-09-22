Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Sunday completed its technical survey of the Ratna Bhandar of Puri’s Jagannath temple, officials said.

Though the second round of the technical survey to ascertain whether there is any hidden chamber or tunnel inside the Ratna Bhandar was scheduled for three days (September 21 to 23), it was completed in two days, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said.

The SJTA had barred devotees from having a ‘darshan’ of the sibling deities from 1pm to 6pm during the survey of the treasury. However, as the ASI has already completed the survey, there will be no restriction on the entry of the devotees Monday, he said.

The SJTA chief administrator said the findings of the survey can be known from the ASI report.

“We hope that the ASI will submit its survey report very soon for the appraisal of the government,” Padhee said, adding, the inventory of all valuables and jewellery stored inside the treasury will be done after completion of the conservation work by the ASI.

The technical team also comprised experts from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad.

Ratna Bhandar Inventory Committee Chairman Justice Biswanath Rath, who also entered the temple to take part in the survey, said, “After getting report from the ASI, we will decide the future course of action.”

Speaking to reporters here, NGRI senior scientist Anand Kumar Pandey said, “With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the survey was completed in two days. We did all the mapping and generated huge data. Once we go back, we will process the data and prepare the report. Data will be analysed in seven phases before preparing the report.”

The first round of the survey was held September 18, when a 17-member technical team of ASI led by its Additional Director General Jahnavij Sharma conducted the preliminary inspection of Ratna Bhandar and its laser scanning in the presence of Padhee and Justice Rath.

On September 18, the SJTA had written to ASI requesting for completion of the technical survey by September 24 in view of special rituals of the deities during Dussehra and ‘Kartika’ month. The rituals for Durga Puja will commence at the temple on September 24.

The temple administration has shifted all valuables and jewellery from the outer and inner chambers of Ratna Bhandar and stored them in a temporary strong room within the temple premises, an official said, adding all the activities are being carried out in accordance with the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) of the state government.

