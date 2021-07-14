Puri: An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team led by Arun Kumar Mullick the superintending archaeologist Tuesday conducted 3D laser scanning of various structures of Sri Jagannath temple.

Four experts from Mumbai had operated the gadgets and inspected Natya Mandap and its repaired columns, roof and roof joints with Jagmohan of Srimandir.

On Wednesday laser scanning of Bhoga mandap and Jagamohan would be conducted. The scanning of Garbhagriha will not be done as servitors opposed to it Temple administrator AK Jena said.

The Temple administration has directed the team not to release scanning reports in public or to any other agency and asked the ASI team to submit their scanning report to temple administration which would be placed in the temple managing committee.

This apart, the statutory core committee led by its chairperson NC Pal, former IIT professor would also examine the Garbhagriha and the temple.

The state government had constituted a core committee to look after repairs and conservation of the 12th-century temple. The committee comprises 3 experts from IITs of Rorky, Chennai and Kharagpur besides ASI experts from across the country.

Every year during the Rath yatra when deities remain at Gundicha temple, the team examines the Garbhagriha. The team then submits its report and suggestions if any for undertaking the repairs.

If at all the repairs needed it would be worked out before the deities return to the main temple.

The Sri Jagannath temple is declared as a centrally protected monument, the conservation work of the temple has been done by the ASI since 1978.

