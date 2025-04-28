Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of aspirants staged a protest Monday outside the Odisha Staff Selection Commission’s (OSSC) office over alleged irregularities detected during a recently held examination for the posts of Excise Sub-Inspector and Traffic Sub-Inspector.

According to one of the protesting aspirants, they had gathered to meet the OSSC chairman to formally submit a memorandum demanding the immediate cancellation of the examination and a fresh re-conduct. However, he alleged that nobody was “interested in meeting” them or “accepting their memorandum.”

Notably, candidates appearing for the OSSC combined recruitment main examination Sunday alleged that crucial sections of the syllabus, including General English, Odia language, and parts of General Studies, were missing from the question paper.

The OSSC Sunday said, “The commission acknowledges and regrets the error and is committed to taking remedial measures. The commission is considering the option of holding another examination covering the missing sections, including General English, Odia language, and parts of General Studies.”

Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj Monday said that strong action would be taken against those found responsible for the irregularities detected during the OSSC examination.

PNN & Agencies