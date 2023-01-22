Berhampur: An aspiring model committed suicide by hanging due to alleged financial scarcity at her residence at second lane, Jagannath Vihar under Bada Bazaar police limits in Silk City, Friday night, police said Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ankita Mohapatra, 17, a Plus II student and daughter of Suprava Mohapatra and late Bishnu Prasad Mohapatra in the area. Police registered a case of unnatural death and handed over the body to her family after conducting post-mortem at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that she took the extreme step due to constant financial scarcity plaguing her family. The matter came to the fore when Ankita’s mother went to call her for dinner when she was in her bedroom.

She knocked at the door but Ankita did not respond. She then pushed the door and went inside to find her daughter hanging with her scarf. Hoping Ankita might be alive, her mother with help of neighbours rushed her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where doctors pronounced her brought dead.

Police said that Ankita always dreamt of becoming a model and neglected her studies. This also resulted in frequent bickering between the woman and her daughter.

PNN