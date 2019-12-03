Guwahati: Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who is known for his unusual styles of protest, slit his palm Tuesday at the Assam Assembly premises and wrote with his blood his objection to the state government’s alleged move to sell some of its defunct enterprises.

Kurmi, who is often termed ‘quirky’ and ‘maverick’ for his protest styles, was seen coming out of the Assembly Hall, taking a blade, cutting his palm and writing his protests in blood in front of waiting journalists at one of the exits.

The legislator, who represents Mariani, wrote slogans against the Assam government’s alleged move to sell off Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd, Halmari Tea Estate in Dibrugarh and Ailabari Tea Estate in Karimganj.

Kurmi told reporters that the Assam government will not be allowed to ‘sell the state’s future’.

“All these assets on Assam’ soil are linked to the state’s honour, people’s means of livelihood and Assam’s future. They cannot be sold,” asserted Kurmi.

When Kurmi was told that his way of protesting may be replicated by the youth, he said, “During the freedom movement, our party (Congress) had bravely faced bullets of the British for the independence of India. Today, when Assam is facing threat from government action, I am ready to sacrifice my life.”

Kurmi was rushed to the medical emergency room and was given three stitches on his hand.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Debabrata Saikia of Congress said he was not part of Kurmi’s protest.

“People have their right to protest in a democracy, but I do not support this kind of protest,” said Saikia. “As the Congress Legislature Party leader of Assam, I am responsible for the (action of) 24 party MLAs within the House and not outside it,” he added.

Kurmi had in an earlier instance protested against the rise in the price of onions by wearing a garland made of the vegetable and lying at the entrance of the House.

City police commissioner Deepak Kumar said he has instructed Dispur SP to probe the incident and submit the report to him. “Accordingly action will be taken against the MLA as per law,” Kumar said.

