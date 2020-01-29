Cuttack: Assam fought back strongly Wednesday in the second innings to score 102 without loss at stumps on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Odisha at the DRIEMS ground in Tangi. In their first innings in reply to Odisha’s score of 436, the visitors were bowled out for 238. They conceded a lead of 198 runs and were asked to follow on by Odisha.

In the second innings, however, the opening pair of Subham Mandal (40 batting, 105b, 5×4) and Kunal Saika (62 batting, 82b, 10×4) batted much more fluently and did not give any respite to the Odisha bowlers who had looked threatening in the first innings. The two openers mixed caution with aggression – they hit the loose deliveries whenever it came their way.

Earlier resuming at their overnight first innings score of 59 for three, a number of Assam batsmen had good starts but failed to convert those to substantial scores. Riyan Parag (43) and Rishav Das (37) batted with a lot of determination, but then lost their wickets at crucial junctures.

Assam’s position would have been more precarious had it not been for a 58-run for the eighth wicket between Ranjit Mali (59, 68b, 11×4, 1×6) and Saikia (52, 78b, 8×4). The two were very aggressive in their approach and took the Odisha bowlers to the cleaners. It was their efforts that took Assam to a respectable score of 238 which always looked distant when Assam were reeling at 147 for seven.

Among the Odisha bowlers Debabrata Pradhan (4/39) again looked the most impressive. He was well supported by Abhishek Raut (2/41). Incidentally the two had batted well in the only Odisha innings with both getting 70-plus scores.

Brief scores: Odisha 436; Assam 238 (Ranjit Mali 59, Kunal Saika 52, Debabrata Pradhan 4/39, Abhishek Raut 2/41) and 102 for no loss (Kunal Saika 62 batting, Shubham Mandal 40 batting). Match to continue.

PNN