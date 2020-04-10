Guwahati: Assam reported Friday the first death due to complications related to COVID-19 with the total number of positive cases in the state rising to 28, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The patient, hailing from Hailakandi district, died early Friday morning at Silchar Medical College Hospital, the minister tweeted.

The condition of the 65-year-old retired BSF personnel turned ‘alarming’ Thursday and he was shifted to SMCH during the day. Himanta Biswa Sarma who is the Finance and Health and Family Welfare Minister in the Assam government had earlier said the man’s other parameters were stable but ‘his oxygen saturation is decreasing and he has been shifted to the ICU for better monitoring’.

The person was confirmed coronavirus-positive Tuesday night and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi. He also had travelled to Saudi Arabia before that.

Sarma expressed his deepest condolences and prayers for the bereaved family.

Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said the funeral of the deceased will be held according to the COVID-19 protocol and the details will be announced later.

The number of positive cases now in Assam is 28 with nine more case confirmed Thursday night from Dhubri.

PTI