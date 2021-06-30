Anandpur: A team of Vigilance sleuths caught an assistant Block Education Officer (BEO) red-handed Wednesday while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a school headmaster to drop proceedings initiated against the latter, a source informed.

According to a Vigilance official, the accused identified as Abhimanyu Sahu presently work as assistant BEO in Anandpur block of Keonjhar district.

A trap was laid by the Vigilance team of Balasore division leading to the arrest of Sahu. Sahu was demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant and headmaster of Panasadeha upper primary school Somanath Ram working under Anandpur block in the district.

The Vigilance source further added that the bribe money has been recovered from the accused. Besides, Sahu’s residential house is being searched to see if he possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A detailed investigation is underway, the vigilance official added.

PNN