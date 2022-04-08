Bhanjanagar: Vigilance sleuths Friday arrested Kartikeswar Roul, assistant engineer of Minor Irrigation Division in Bhanjanagar Water Resources department of Ganjam district, after seizing his assets worth over Rs 4 crore.

“We are conducting raids on the properties of the accused, Kartikeswar Roul, who is an assistant engineer of the Minor Irrigation Division in Bhanjanagar. On the first day, we found assets worth Rs 2.76 crore, including two flats and a double-storeyed house in Bhubaneswar, bank and insurance deposits of `37.23 lakh, two plots in Bhubaneswar and five in Ganjam,” said A James, Vigilance Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhubaneswar division.

After getting reliable information, the Vigilance officials Thursday raided the house of the engineer’s second wife in Bhubaneswar and seized 580 gram gold and `2 crore cash, which is the highest cash seizure in the history of Odisha vigilance, she said. “His seized assets are valued at `4.76 crore along with his wife’s 580 gram gold and since he is a Class II officer, the wealth might have been amassed through illegal means or corruption,” James added. According to the official, a case has been registered against Roul under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. He will be produced in the court Friday and will be brought under remand for further investigation. Vigilance Director YK Jethwa said: “We have enhanced our focus on illegal assets/cash stashed in bank accounts of relatives as well as those stacked in houses of close contacts by corrupt government officials.”

