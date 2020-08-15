Saturday is considered to be the day of Shani Dev who is also known as the God of Justice.

People get nervous on hearing the name of Shani, but he blesses people according to their deeds. Those who do bad, they become part of the wrath of Shani Dev and those who do good, Shani shows his grace on them. There will be no dearth of anything in life if Shani shows his blessing.

Saturday being the day devoted to Shani, there are some restrictions on this day that you must follow. The position of Saturn or Shani in the horoscope weakens if you do not follow these rules. Let’s know what should not be done on Saturdays.

Mustard oil should not be brought to home on Saturdays as it is offered to Shani Dev on this day.

Items made of iron should not be brought in the house Saturday as Shani Dev wears an iron weapon.

Lamp should be lit under Peepal tree on Saturdays and a coin should be offered.

You should not bring Urad dal, also known as Split Black Gram in the house on Saturdays. Donating khichdi of Urad dal is appropriate on this day.

Shani loves justice, so on Saturday, parents should not insult elderly and poor, otherwise Shani Dev gets angry. He is pleased by serving parents.

No animal or animal should be persecuted on Saturdays.

On Saturdays, neither give shoes nor receive shoes to or from anyone. Nor should one buy shoes and slippers on this day. This hinders success.

Lamps should be lit for Shani Dev only after sunset on Saturdays. He should not be worshiped before sunset.