The month of our birth tells many things about our personality and nature. According to astrology, many merits are also found in the people born in the month of May. As we all are about to enter in this month within few days.

Let us know about people born in the month of May.

Center of Attraction: They are often the center of attraction at parties and they like to keep themselves in the discussion. They listen to their heart and are ambitious and like to live in dreams. You soon get bored with a type of work and doest like to work under someone’s pressure.

Imagination is strong: The imagination of the people born in the month of May is strong. The people born in this month are zealous and are going to draw attention to everyone. They are of sharp mind. His/her personality is attractive. Women born in this month are effective.

Romantic: People who are born in the month of May are very romantic in love life. Actually, people born in this month have the influence of the planet Venus, which is a symbol of love and lust. However, they do not get mixed up with people with the opposite sex.

Keen interest in literature and art: Born in May, there is a keen interest in literature and art. Along with this they like painting, dancing and singing. People born in this month make a career in the fields of cinema, drama, art, property dealing, media, banking services, etc.

Angry: They get angry very often, stubborn and having a hard heart are their negative aspects. Sometimes these negative aspects become enemies of your progress. To get success in life, they need to work on negative side. When they rectify their shortcomings, their success touches new heights.