Koraput: In a tragic incident underscoring the perils of hunting practices, two persons were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire, allegedly laid to trap wild animals in the forest area under Laxmipur police station in Koraput district Friday.

The incident occurred near Kendupai village under Pipalpadar panchayat in Laxmipur block. The deceased were identified as Gahela Mandinga, 26, of Kendupai and Kumar Miniaka, 35, of Pipalpadar. According to reports, the duo had ventured into a forested area to search for their missing cattle when they accidentally touched a wire connected illegally to an electric line. The high-voltage current killed them instantly. Later, their bodies were discovered lying on a nearby hillock where the trap had been set to kill wild animals.

On being informed, a team of Laxmipur police rushed to the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem. The incident has triggered outrage among locals, who accused the administration of failing to curb such illegal practices despite repeated complaints. Speaking on the matter, IIC of Laxmipur police station Sugyani Sahu said, “We have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace those responsible for laying the live wire. Such illegal hunting methods pose a serious threat not only to wildlife but also to human lives. Strict action will be taken against the culprits.”