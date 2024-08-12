Patna: At least seven people, including six women, were dead and over a dozen people were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple located at Vanavar hills in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on early Monday morning.

Police along with the relief and rescue team rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident.

Those injured were immediately admitted to the Sadar Hospital.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 a.m. on the fourth Monday of the holy Sawan month, during which devotees in large numbers throng Shiv temples to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Eyewitnesses said that a huge crowd started gathering at the temple since Sunday night and subsequently, on early Monday, a stampede broke out there.

More details awaited.