Athmallik: Government’s apathy and fisheries and animal resources development department’s negligence have spelled doom for the lone fingerling centre in this sub-divisional headquarters in Angul district. It has been closed for more than ten years, leaving fish farmers in despair.

The centre is situated at the heart of Athmallik town, spreading over 4.5 acres. It has more than ten ponds to rear fingerlings. At the time when the centre was in a running condition, then over 800 fish farmers of Athmallik and Kishorenagar blocks used to depend on it for their livelihoods.

As of now the centre bears the look of a jungle. All the ponds are now covered with water hyacinths, weeds and bushes.

The fish farmers of those two blocks are now buying fingerlings from private firms in Boudh and Angul districts. Some of them even go to Chipilima fingerling production centre in Sambalpur.

“Going to other districts or even to Angul means spending some extra money on travel and the private firms there often charge more than what we would have had to pay at our Athmallik centre,” alleged some farmers.

Since no staff is there to look after the centre, its office building has meanwhile turned into a virtual den for anti social elements.

“We have taken up the issues with the concerned officials on several occasions but to no avail,” they claimed.

When contacted, local assistant fish officer Surendra Behera said, in 2019 it was decided that the centre would be given to a party on a lease basis and in the same year a tender had been floated inviting bids from interested parties. But none participated in it.

“The centre is lying in a neglected state because the department is not making any financial provisions for oit,” he said, adding , “Once money is made available, the centre can be resurrected and the aqua farmers can again be benefited. Besides funds, the centre has no required staff as well.”

