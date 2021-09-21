Mackay: India’s frailties in the batting and bowling department were laid bare here Tuesday. The Indian eves were beaten by their Australian counterparts by nine wickets in the first ODI played here. In the process, the Aussie eves extended their winning streak to a record 25 matches.

Prior to the series, the Indian eves had set a target of scoring 250 and above to challenge the Aussies. However, they could manage only 225 for eight in their 50 overs. Skipper Mithali Raj (63, 107b, 3×4) recorded her fifth consecutive half century and her 59th overall. However, it was too slow an innings keeping in mind the situation. The others who batted well were debutants Yastika Bhatia (35, 51b, 2×4), Richa Ghosh (32 n o, 29b, 3×4, 1×6) and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (20, 24b, 1×4, 1×6). Australia also conceded 22 extras… and that boosted the Indian total. Darcie Brown (4/33) was the best bowler for the hosts.

Australia gunned down the target in 41 overs as India bowling lacked the teeth to trouble them. The four-time World Cup winners last lost an ODI in October 2017.

Australian openers Alyssa Healy (77, 77b, 8×4, 2×6) and Rachael Haynes (93 n o, 100b, 7×4) put on an opening stand of 126 runs to take the game away from the visitors. Healy was eventually caught at mid-off trying to hit another one out of the ground off leggie Poonam Yadav.

Haynes and skipper Meg Lanning (53 n 0, 69b, 7×4) then shared a 101-run stand and took Australia home for a resounding win.

India, who fielded three debutants in the game including Ghosh, Yastika and pacer Mansi Singh, have a lot of thinking and planning to do for the second ODI of the three-match series.

Senior India batter Harmanpreet Kaur did not play the game due to a thumb injury. However, she is expected to be back in the second game.

Brief scores: India 225 for 8 (Mithali Raj 63, Yastika Bhatia 35, Richa Ghosh (32 n o, Darcie Brown 4/33) lost to Australia 227 for 1 in 41 overs (Rachel Haynes 93 n o, Alyssa Healy 77, Meg Lanning 53 n o) by 9 wickets.