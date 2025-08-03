Puri: The post-mortem of the 15-year-old girl from Puri, who died at AIIMS Delhi after sustaining severe burn injuries, was completed Sunday, police sources said.

Her body is expected to arrive in Odisha around 8 pm and will be taken to her native village, Bayabar, under Balanga police limits in Puri district.

The teenager, who had suffered 70 per cent burns, was airlifted to the national hospital July 20 and underwent multiple surgeries, including skin grafting. She succumbed to her injuries Saturday, nearly two weeks after the alleged incident near the Bhargavi river in Puri district.

Preparations are underway in Bayabar village for the burial as per local customs. A pit was seen being dug near the settlement, where her last rites are expected to be performed.

Security has been tightened in the area, and police personnel have been deployed near the family’s home. Most of the family members are believed to be in Delhi.

Police said the situation in the village remains peaceful.

