Mumbai: A case has been registered against Ayesha Takia’s businessman husband Farhan Azmi in Goa. The Wanted actress broke her silence on the matter and shared her side of the story on social media.

Dropping a short video of the incident on her IG stories, Ayesha Takia pointed out that while the faces of the women attacking them have been blurred, her husband’s face is visible. “Pls notice how these ppl behave…Also, the rowdy women’s faces are blurred but Farhans is visible for everyone to see…”, she wrote.

She said that she intends to reveal their faces herself by posting the videos in her possession. Ayesha Takia wrote, “I will post their faces myself…I have all videos.”

She added, “See how they are intimidated and abused the car with my son and driver in it!!! While a mob tried to rip Farhan from the cop car!!!!

In a previous post, Ayesha Takia shared a note on her Insta story and wrote that it was a scary night for the family as local goons of Goa surrounded them and threatened them for hours. She penned, “After behaving like bullying, rabid, hooligans, unleashing envy and hatred, over 100 ppl against 1 man and a child..”

Hitting back at the trolls, she shared, “Reading the comments makes me realize the kind of ppl that exist…There is so much hatred, jealousy, FALSE ASSUMPTIONS, envy, and bullying that it is no wonder the world is overrun by idiots and the wicked. No amount of online abuse affects me anymore because these words come from all ppl who don’t have a clue about who we are as human beings.”

Ayesha Takia’s businessman husband Farhan Azmi has been booked for negligent driving. If the reports are to be believed, he is accused of creating a ruckus in Candolim and fighting with the locals.

As Farhan Azmi was driving a luxury SUV, locals allegedly stopped him, accusing him of rash driving. He reportedly asked the crowd to back off, saying that he had a licensed firearm.

IANS