Mumbai: In today’s digital age, social media is a powerful tool that can be used to bring about a positive change in society. Recently, a video of an elderly Delhi couple crying, due to loss during the lockdown went viral on social media.

No sooner the video went viral, people around Delhi flocked together to help the elderly couple to help them make ends meet.

So as ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ was flooded with customers within a few hours, many people started sharing posts about other local businesses that need our help and support during these testing times. After all, there are so many other ‘Baba ka Dhabas’ around us that could use our help.

Like, a food blogger shared a video of a 90-year-old man in her vicinity who has been selling ‘kanji vadas’ for a living for almost 40 years. However, because of the pandemic, he has started losing customers.

Now another such video is going viral of Agra, in which an elderly person is selling Kanji vada. Like Baba’s Dhaba, this video is also going viral. Many Hindi celebrities have also shared the video.

It is being told that this video is from Agra, in which an elderly person is selling Kanji Vada and seems very sad as there is no sale. The woman in the video can be heard appealing people to help the elderly person.

Actress Swara Bhaskar, who had called for support to ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ also shared this video and wrote, “Kamla Nagar. #Agra , near Desire Bakery. Shaam 5:30pm onwards. Ek aur #BabaKaDhaba Come on #Agra .. Show”

At the same time, actor Zeeshan Ayyub has written – “Bhai Agra Wala DekhaDo Khel”

Apart from film stars, many people are sharing this video. This video has been watched more than 5 lakh times so far and people appeal that they should be promoted like Baba Ka Dhaba.

So, while such inspiring tales restore our faith in humanity, there are several others around us who could use our help during these testing times. From vegetable sellers to street food vendors, several small-scale businesses need our support to get back on their feet amid the pandemic.