Cuttack: Showing zero tolerance to extortion activities, the Badambadi Police arrested seven accused members of an organised gang Tuesday evening on charges of extorting money from private buses which operate at Badambadi bus stand here.

The accused were identified as Anil Nayak (25) of Sankarpur Diha Sahi, Sakal alias Sanjay Nayak (44) of Sankarpur Upar Sahi, Deba alias Debaraj Sethi (41) of Sankarpur Upar Sahi, Jitu alias Sitendra Rout (38) of Sankarpur Paniopoda, Babulu alias Anup Kumar Barik (31) of Sankarpur Barik Sahi, Kalandi Khuntia (42) of Sankarpur Upar Sahi and Sachhia alias Sacchidananda Rout (38) of Sankarpur Diha Sahi, all under Badambadi Police limits in Cuttack district.

On the basis of a written complaint by Addl. IIC of Badambadi PS, a case (167/20) was registered under Sections 386/120(B)/34 of the IPC and SI Dillip Kumar was entrusted the charge of investigation.

The police received a tip-off Monday evening at 7.30pm that an organised gang of anti-socials was operating in Badambadi bus stand area and extorting money under conspiracy with some influential persons of the locality by terrorising, assaulting and issuing life threats to bus owners, conductors, drivers and helpers.

A team of Badambadi Police swung into action and conducted a raid at the main bus stand. As a result, seven anti-socials were caught red-handed. However, some of them managed to flee from the spot.

During interrogation, the accused persons confessed that they were operating a gang and forcibly collecting Rs.200 to Rs.400 from each bus as per the direction of one Babulu.

They also confessed that if anybody protests to pay, they assault the bus staff and hamper the smooth running of buses.

In further disclosure, a gang of anti-socials led by Babulu, basically who are the residents of Sankarpur area, have been operating at Badambadi bus stand since the statewide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic started.

During search by the police team, hard cash of Rs 9,840 was also seized from the accused persons that was collected as ‘dada bati’ from the bus conductors in Badambadi area.

The accused were forwarded to a local court in the evening. Police have launched as investigation by a special team and efforts are underway to arrest the others who fled, the police said.

“Our efforts will persist to deal with extortion activities hard-handedly and to make Badambadi bus stand area free from it. We are committed to facilitate free and fearless atmosphere for local denizens at Badambadi bus stand,” asserted Cuttack DCP.

PNN