New Delhi: Medal-contender wrestler Bajrang Punia must shed the habit of losing focus if he is to stand atop the podium at the Tokyo Games, his coach Shako Bentinidis has said. He has also stated that ‘old habits die hard’.

The Georgian has immense faith in his ward. He said Bajrang Punia is best among the current Indian crop of wrestlers but feels playing badly for just 30 seconds can ruin Olympic dreams.

Bajrang has perched himself on the top of the UWW ranking table in 65kg after winning nine of his last 10 international assignments, including the 2018 CWG and Asian Games. The only final he lost was at the World Championship last year.

“The biggest problem with Bajrang Punia is that he loses focus sometimes and gives away points. It then becomes a minus three, minus four start for him. We are working on it to erase the fault. It’s difficult. When I came he was 18, now he is 26, so it’s difficult to change but I am giving my best,” said Shako after Bajrang won the World Championship trials.

“Bajrang and Vinesh are close to Olympic medals. But one incorrect (sic) move, and you are finished. Lot of legends lost at Olympics, it’s a serious competition. You must give everything. One poor bout or 30 bad seconds, and it’s good bye Olympics,” asserted Shako Bentinidis.

So, what is it that causes Bajrang to lose his focus? “If the training has not gone as per expectations, you might lose focus. And when you are a bit injured or want to avoid injury, it affects you. I try not to get distracted. Actually, when you are on the mat, there is no pressure but before that everyone feels it,” Bajrang said.

Shako did not say it in as many words but hinted that stardom can be distracting. “Wrestling is a difficult sport. Bajrang Punia was a good wrestler before but not the best. Now he is jumping fast, he has got name as well. He is a star now, so it becomes difficult to focus but he is at another level,” pointed out Gerogian. “I always tell Bajrang that because of his reputation, the opponent is already under pressure and he should take advantage of that.”

It’s not surprising when Shako said that because the only final Bajrang lost in the last 18 months was at the Worlds due to poor leg defence. Bajrang though said he made satisfactory progress on that count.

“If you look at my performance after the last World Championships, I have competed in 4-5 tournaments and lost just one bout in Madisson Square. I have rectified to a great effect the deficiencies, I had in my defensive leg tactics,” Bajrang pointed out.

