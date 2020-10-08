Balasore: With the Balasore Sadar Assembly bypoll date drawing near, the political; scenario in the constituency is seeing continuous transformations. In a major jolt Thursday to the ruling party, block chairperson of Balasore Sadar, Narayan Chandra Pradhan switched allegiance from the BJD to the BJP.

Also read: Fresh low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall in some Odisha districts October 11, 12

“I will work under the towering leadership and humanitarian ideology of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi Ji. I am fortunate because by joining the BJP camp, I will get a bigger platform to serve people,” said Pradhan after joining the saffron party..

“I have support from local sarpanchs and samiti members from approximately 18 panchayats. I decided to join BJP as Narendra Modi’s ideology inspires me,” he added.

Notably, the bypoll for Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency will be conducted November 3. Elections are necessary as former lawmaker from this constituency BJP’s Madanmohan Dutta breathed his last in June this year.

PNN