Padmapur: Construction of a proposed airstrip at Balimunda under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district took off after the district administration assured the displaced persons of fulfilling their demands, Saturday.

District Collector Trilochan Majhi, Sub-Collector Manoj Kumar Patra and SP Charan Singh Meena held a meeting with the people displaced by the project and assured them to fulfill their demands.

Kamal Lochan Bhuyan, DSP (DIB), Prabhas Chandra Pal, SDPO, Asit Kumar Das, representative of local MLA, Susant Kumar Sutar, tehsildar, Chandbali, Susant Kumar Mishra, IIC Nayakanidihi police station, Tapan Kumar Bhuyan, representative of local sarpanch, Madhabananda Mallick, BJP leader and Ashok Kumar Das, Congress leader, also participated in the discussions with the displaced persons.

The administration assured the displaced to provide 10 decimal of land to each family, financial assistance for construction of a house under government-sponsored housing schemes, and financial assistance for livelihood generation for the affected families.

The administration also appointed Chandbali tehsildar Susant Kumar Mishra as the nodal officer to oversee the work of the airstrip and its proper management.

The district administration also urged the local residents to cooperate with the construction works of the airstrip for the greater interest of the district and for the development of the locality.

