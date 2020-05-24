Sambalpur: The ‘Patarpendi’ ritual of Balunkeswar Baba that marks the beginning of Sitalsasthi, a festival that celebrates the divine marriage between Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati, was performed at Nandapada here.

The ritual, which symbolises the engagement between the two deities, was performed without much fanfare in line with the social distancing norms to keep novel coronavirus at bay, Saturday.

Adhering to customs, worship of the deities was carried out in Baba Balunkeswar temple here. It was in the evening when groom’s father (designated) Ramacharan Mishra went out with Sapta Rishis and reached at the residence of bride’s designated parents at Subhashree Vihar in Ainthapali here.

Amidst blowing of conch shells and recitation of mantras, the bride’s parents gave their consent for the marriage, sources said.

PNN