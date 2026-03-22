Rairangpur: A 48-hour shutdown in the Bamanghati region of Mayurbhanj district was withdrawn following assurances from the police administration and the granting of bail to 34 arrested tribal villagers.

The arrests were made in connection with an attack on road blockade participants protesting an alleged assault on a tribal minor under Tiring police limits. Demanding the release of those arrested, various tribal organisations had called for the shutdown from Friday.

The agitation was called off after a local SDJM court granted bail to all 34 accused Saturday.