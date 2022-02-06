Bhubaneswar: The Bangalore police with the help of commissionerate police have arrested three software engineers in the city for allegedly duping several job aspirants of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them employment in global tech giant IBM in Karnataka.

Two out of the three accused belong to Odisha while another hails from Maharashtra.

The accused were identified as Abhisekh Mohanty, 22, of Ichhapur under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur, Kaliprasad Rath, 35, of Sishu Vihar area in Patia under Chandrasekharpur police limits and Abhijit Arun Netake, 33, of Wagholi area in Pune district of Maharastra.

Sources claimed that the trio who used to work reportedly in a job consultancy firm in Bangalore city had reportedly collected more than Rs 20 lakh from 70 youths in 2019 and 2020 promising the aspirants to provide them employment in the IBM’s office in Manyata Tech Park in Bangalore.

The accused along with other members of the consultancy firm gave the victims fake job offers with fake logo of IBM and signatures of its human recourses department officials.

However, the aspirants were shocked to know that they had been cheated when they went to the IBM office and came to know that all the offer letters and signatures were fake.

Later, the IBM authorities lodged a case (5/22) at the Sampigehalli police station in Bangalore city over the issue. The accused have fled to Odisha and have been staying in the city for last two years.

They have started a logistics firm at Chandrasekharpur area. The Bangalore police team Saturday produced the accused before the court that granted them permission to take the accused on a transit remand for further probe.

