Dhenkanal: Police arrested Monday a bank official for allegedly swindling quite a few customers, lakhs of rupees. The employee used fake credit cards to achieve his goals. The credit cards were made in the names of account holders and those were then used to withdraw hefty sums.

The accused was identified as Manoj Patnaik, a business development representative of credit cards in the bank. The matter came to fore after a customer of the bank drew the attention of the authorities over his credit card bill which amounted to over Rs 3,00,000. The man lodged a complaint at the Dhenkanal Town Police Station in this regard.

The bank official is also alleged to have swindled around Rs 70,000 in the name of another account holder.

The matter came to fore after the account holder received a notification directing him to repay the credit card bill issued in his name. Police during investigation, found the official involved in both the cases.

A complainant has alleged that he received a notification a few days back about pending credit card bills. He was also getting calls asking him to clear his dues. When he visited the bank, he found that the accused had been using a credit card with his name. He had also withdrawn money with it. A senior bank official said that exemplary action will be taken against the accused.

Sources said that another man had complained that a credit card was issued in his name without his knowledge and Rs 3,00,000 withdrawn with it. IIC Namita Nayak of Town Police Station here informed that a number of complaints have been lodged against the accused and they were probing each carefully.