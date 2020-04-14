Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to help senior citizens and others during lockdown, the Bhubaneswar branch of Bank of India has started roping in mobile vans for payments using Aadhar-based validation.

The service was launched at Bhubaneswar Zonal Office recently.

“A special dedicated vehicle with a business correspondent will assist needy people to deposit and withdraw money through Aadhar. This special service will cater to the need of people who require essential banking services during lockdown period,” a statement from the bank said.

According to the public sector bank, the service will be available in areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. This service was inaugurated by Deputy Zonal Manager Bharat Barad.