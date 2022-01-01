Malkangiri: Residents of the Swabhiman Anchal will soon be able to get bank services in their area like their counterparts living in other parts of the district, a report said.

The matter came to the fore at a meeting of the district development coordination committee held Friday. District Collector Vishal Singh presided in the meeting at the conference hall of the district rural development agency (DRDA).

Swabhiman Anchal is the earlier cut of area of Malkangiri district which was connected with the rest of the state in 2018 after the establishment of Gurupriya Setu.

The area is surrounded by water on three sides and inhospitable terrain on the fourth side. Singh asked the bank managers to take immediate action towards providing bank services to the residents in Swabhiman Anchal.

He asked the managers to ensure that no one is deprived of a bank loan. In this meeting, discussions were held on the functioning of various banks, loans sanctioned to various self-help groups and on repayment.

The Collector advised the banks to encourage the SHGs to adopt various livelihood initiatives and sanction more loans for their establishment and income generation.

He also advised the banks to sanction loans to youths who had undergone vocational and skill development training to start their business and earn a livelihood.

The Collector also sought to know how much loan have been sanctioned to the beneficiaries under MGNREGA. Senior officials of all line departments, managers of all banks operating in the district and leading bank managers among others attended the meeting.

PNN