Baramati/Mumbai: The Baramati Assembly bye-election reached a definitive conclusion Monday, with Sunetra Ajit Pawar, the candidate for the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, securing a landslide victory.

In a historic performance, Sunetra Pawar shattered all previous records, including the 2019 victory margin set by her husband, the late Ajit Pawar.

According to data available at the end of the 24th round of counting, Sunetra Pawar has emerged victorious with a record-breaking margin of 218,930 votes.

This victory is now being hailed as the highest winning margin for any legislative candidate in the history of India.

The election saw a total consolidation of power behind Sunetra Pawar. Appeals from her sons Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar, along with support from various political parties and organisations, translated into a massive wave of votes.

Not a single opponent managed to cross the 1,000-vote mark. There were in all 23 nominees, including Sunetra Pawar.

Karuna Munde received 125 votes, while Abhijit Bichukale secured 121 votes. With this result, Sunetra Pawar has officially overtaken the previous national record held by Sunil Kumar Sharma from Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh), who won by a margin of 2,14,835 votes in 2022.

Speaking to the media following the announcement, NCP MP Parth Pawar expressed a mix of gratitude and solemnity. “I thank the people for electing us with a record margin. We never imagined we would have to face this election under such circumstances. None of us feel today is a day for celebration,” he stated.

Parth Pawar further announced that he would remain dedicated to the people, planning to hold public grievance meetings once the Model Code of Conduct concludes.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sunetra Pawar said, it is a tribute to Ajit Pawar and she dedicated her monumental win to the memory of her late husband.

She urged supporters to maintain decorum and avoid loud celebrations or the throwing of gulal. “The trust shown by the people of Baramati through their votes is dedicated to the sacred memory of respected Ajit Dada. We are all emotional today. I request all workers not to take out processions or celebrate excessively. Let us maintain restraint in a manner that honours Dada’s thoughts.”

She further stated, “Dedicate the trust shown by all of you through your votes to the sacred memories of the revered Ajit dada. As this result is being declared today, the memories of the revered Dada have been illuminated, and we are all feeling emotional. I humbly request all the workers who loved Dada dearly that, as a celebration of this victory, no one should take out processions or throw gulal. Let us maintain restraint and behave in a manner befitting Dada’s ideals.”

“I sincerely thank all the people of Baramati for giving me the opportunity to shape the Baramati of Dada’s dreams. This is not the end; this is just the beginning. Of determination, of struggle, and of a new Baramati,” she said.

She concluded by promising a “New Baramati,” stating, “This is not the end; it is just the beginning. A beginning of determination, struggle, and a new Baramati!”