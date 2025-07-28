Bargarh: The booming narcotics trade in Bargarh district has become a matter of growing public concern as drug traffickers continue to operate despite police crackdown, leading to frequent arrests and seizure of large quantities of various intoxicants. In the latest crackdown, Bargarh Town police Saturday seized 1,970 bottles of cough syrup, which is widely misused as an intoxicant, from the Bishipara area. Officers also seized 1,000 banned tablets, a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, and two mobile phones. Three suspects, including two brothers, were arrested during the operation. The accused have been identified as Uttam Sindria, 26, of Bishipara, Rohit Gadtia, 26, and his younger brother Ritik Gadtia, 22, of Harijanpada. A case (373/25) has been registered at Bargarh Town police station, and the three were remanded to Bargarh jail after a local court denied them bail. This haul follows a major seizure less than a week earlier, when police recovered 2,171 bottles of cough syrup July 21 from the same locality and arrested seven individuals, including a married couple.

In total, 4,141 bottles of cough syrup have been seized from Bishipara within a week — a figure that has sparked alarm across the town. Additional Superintendent of Police (Western Range) Indurekha Paschimkabat, addressing a press briefing, said police had intensified their campaign against narcotics and formed a dedicated unit to deal with the issue. Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted Saturday’s raid and achieved what she termed a “significant breakthrough”. She added that similar operations will continue in the days ahead. Despite repeated efforts, the rise in narcotics trade — particularly in Bishipara — has led locals to question whether the dealers are receiving covert protection. The brazenness of the illegal operations has prompted speculation and discontent, as residents say drug peddlers appear to be outmanoeuvring law enforcement. The latest arrests come close on the heels of several similar crackdowns.

A couple was arrested in Bishipara July 22 with seizure of 70 gram brown sugar. Three people were taken into custody from Ghulipali Chhak with 50 grams brown sugar July 18. Earlier, a woman was arrested by Excise officials with 12.3 grams brown sugar July 8. Although authorities insist the anti-drugs drive is ongoing, the recurring nature of seizures and the increasing quantities involved have sparked intense debate in Bargarh over the effectiveness of the current approach.